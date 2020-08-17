Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials reported 213 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 4 additional deaths in the state on Monday. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 114,611 while the total number of deaths is 8,611.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 1.4% for the fourth day in a row, the lowest its ever been.
There were 14,946 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,456,112 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Monday, there are 367 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of six from Sunday. There are 59 patients currently in intensive care.