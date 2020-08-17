Tough Day For Stidham, Edelman Leaves Early & Other Patriots Training Camp ObservationsThe Patriots continue to put on their pads and hit the practice field -- and each other -- as training camp rolls on in Foxboro.

Bruins Survive Shaky Goaltending From Jaroslav Halak And Other Leftover ThoughtsIt was an impressive showing, an incredible turnaround, a thunderous awakening, and anything else you'd like to call it. Let's hit the leftover thoughts from that ridiculous 4-3 win in Game 4 vs. the Hurricanes.

Christian Vazquez Turns To His World Series Ring After Red Sox Drop 11th Straight At Yankee StadiumWhen it comes to positivity and the 2020 Boston Red Sox, there isn't much of it. So instead, players are drawing on the success of the past as the team flounders in the present.

DeBrusk, McAvoy Awaken Bruins To Alter Entire Scope Of Series With HurricanesOne sequence that spans mere minutes can oftentimes be the difference between a grinding seven-game series and a speedy five-game affair. It appears as though the Bruins just authored one such moment.

Yanks Win 10th Straight Vs Red Sox, Best Streak Since 1953The New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 6-3 Monday night for their 10th straight victory in the famed rivalry.