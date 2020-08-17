BOSTON (CBS) – The mother of a two-year-old Whitman girl who died on New Year’s Eve has been indicted for manslaughter.
On Monday, a grand jury indicted 29-year-old Shaniqua Leonard on one charge of manslaughter in the death of two-year-old Lyric Farrell. Leonard had previously been charged with reckless endangerment of a child.
The toddler was found unresponsive on Dec. 28 and died days later. According to the police report, doctors believe Lyric Farrell died from a “non-accidental traumatic head injury.”
“The upgrade in the charge reflects the completion of the Medical Examiner’s autopsy report and the State Police and Whitman Police investigation,” the Plymouth County District Attorney said Monday.
Leonard will be arraigned Tuesday in Brockton Superior Court.