BOSTON (CBS) — “Gordon Hayward Injures Ankle” is not what Celtics fans want to read at any point. But here we go again.

The C’s forward limped off the floor with a sprained right ankle late in Boston’s Game 1 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, and will undergo an MRI later tonight, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Hayward reportedly left the arena on crutches.

“Don’t know the severity, but he’s clearly in pain,” head coach Brad Stevens said of Hayward after the win. “It looked like it had some swelling already.”

The injury happened with 3:08 left in the game, after Hayward came down on Daniel Theis’ foot while trying to coral a rebound. He walked off the floor under his own power but was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game, diagnosed with a right ankle sprain.

Gordon Hayward ankle turn. Ouch. pic.twitter.com/VbnCaznPlV — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) August 18, 2020

This is not the same ankle he broke in the first game of the 2017-18 season, so at least that’s some small morsel of good news. But it doesn’t sound particularly great for his status in the near future.

Losing Hayward, who averaged 17.5 points per game off 50 percent shooting during the regular season, would make life a lot more difficult for the Celtics against an undermanned 76ers team. Marcus Smart would likely get the start in Hayward’s place if the forward can’t go in Wednesday night’s Game 2.

Hayward had 12 points off 5-for-13 shooting to go with four rebounds and three assists in his 34 minutes in Boston’s 109-101 victory.