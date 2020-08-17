Bruins-Hurricanes Game 5 Set For 4 p.m. On WednesdayThe first-round series between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes started with some late-morning playoff hockey. Now it's set to welcome a little mid-afternoon action into the mix.

Patriots Put On Pads For First Time Of Training CampThere is nothing normal about 2020. But on Monday, it will look a little more normal than it has outside of Gillette Stadium.

Patriots Reportedly Sign Tight Ends Paul Butler, Alex EllisAs the team puts on pads for the first time in training camp, the Patriots have reportedly added another tight end to the mix.

Bruins Sign Local Kid Matt Filipe to Entry-Level ContractThe Bruins have added a local kid to the franchise, signing Lynfield native Matt Filipe to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday evening.

Worcester Red Sox Set To Unveil Jerseys And Hats For Inaugural 2021 SeasonThe Worcester Red Sox are scheduled to open their inaugural season at Polar Park in April 2021.