ASHLAND (CBS) – First responders in Ashland helped save a deer that got its head stuck in a drain pipe Monday morning.
Here’s a short video from this mornings deer rescue. The fawns health condition is being assessed, its unsure if it has underlying health problems. pic.twitter.com/mCVtieuUDX
— Ashland Fire (@AshlandMAFire) August 17, 2020
Firefighters helped the Animal Control Officer after the deer became struck on Main Street.
The fawn had been in the area for several days before getting stuck.
Engine 1 assisted Animal Control this morning in rescuing a deer from a drain pipe on Main St. The fawn had been seen in the area for the past few days. The deer was removed without injury & brought to the Animal Control kennel where ACO Walsh & Lt. Iarussi provided nourishment. pic.twitter.com/FSjK0UiMqf
— Ashland Fire (@AshlandMAFire) August 17, 2020
Firefighters said the deer was freed without injury and is being assessed for any potential underlying health conditions.