ASHLAND (CBS) – First responders in Ashland helped save a deer that got its head stuck in a drain pipe Monday morning.

Firefighters helped the Animal Control Officer after the deer became struck on Main Street.

The fawn had been in the area for several days before getting stuck.

Firefighters said the deer was freed without injury and is being assessed for any potential underlying health conditions.

