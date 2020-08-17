BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Jane says she’ll be traveling from Boston to Las Vegas later this month and wonders if she needs to fill out the Massachusetts Travel Form before she returns.

Yes, my understanding is that unless you meet certain exemption criteria, you’re supposed to fill out the form before you return to the Commonwealth. You’ll be expected to quarantine for 14 days upon your return unless you obtain a negative test no more than 72 hours before you arrive home. And failure to comply could result in a $500 fine per day.

“My disabled brother takes an Uber to see my 82-year-old mother once a week, and then she takes him out for a drive. Should she be wearing a mask even if my brother is?” – a viewer

Yes, both your brother and your mother should be wearing masks while riding in the car together since they don’t normally live together. They will not only be protecting one another but themselves as well. And they should roll down the windows when possible.

“I reuse plastic bags from the grocery store. If I set them aside for two weeks will they be okay to use? Do I even need to set them aside?” -John

You’re more likely to get infected with the coronavirus by coming into contact with someone who is infected than by touching a contaminated surface. That said, the risk is probably not zero. And research suggests that the coronavirus can survive on plastic for a few days. So to be on the safe side, let your plastic grocery bags sit for a few days before you use them.

“Since it is considered safe for some students to return to school in small groups, is it now okay to have playdates?” –Joann

I think it’s possible to have playdates with small groups of children as long as you take special precautions. Ideally, you should hold the playdate outside where the kids can spread out. They should wear masks. If they’re going to be eating, they should bring their own food and drink. And they should be supervised by a masked adult to make sure they aren’t getting too close or touching one another.