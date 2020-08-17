MILLINOCKET, Maine (CBS) – An early August wedding reception in Millinocket, Maine, has been linked to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. At least 24 cases have been tied to the gathering, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
In an announcement on Monday, the Maine CDC said that it is investigating a wedding reception on August 7 at Big Moose Inn in Millinocket. Eighteen individuals who attended the reception have tested positive for coronavirus, as well as six people who had close contact with reception attendees.
Approximately 65 guests attended the event. All of the confirmed COVID-19 cases are Maine residents.
The Maine CDC is still completing its contact tracing for guests, staff, and people who potentially came in close contact with guests during and after the event.