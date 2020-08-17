Bruins Sign Local Kid Matt Filipe to Entry-Level ContractThe Bruins have added a local kid to the franchise, signing Lynfield native Matt Filipe to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday evening.

Patriots Putting On Pads For First Time Of Training Camp On MondayThere is nothing normal about 2020. But on Monday, it will look a little more normal than it has outside of Gillette Stadium.

Worcester Red Sox Set To Unveil Jerseys And Hats For Inaugural 2021 SeasonThe Worcester Red Sox are scheduled to open their inaugural season at Polar Park in April 2021.

Happ, Ford Lead Yankees To 9th Straight Win Over Red Sox, 4-2The Yankees beat Boston 4-2 Sunday night for their ninth straight victory over the Red Sox.

David Pastrnak '50-50 At Best' For Bruins-Hurricanes Game 4Bruins forward David Pastrnak returned to the ice Sunday morning, but he’s far from a sure thing for Game 4 of the team’s playoff series.