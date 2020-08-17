BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins have added a local kid to the franchise, signing Lynfield native Matt Filipe to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday evening.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound left wing played three seasons at Malden Catholic, winning a pair of state championships, before enjoying a four-year career at Northeastern University. Filipe totaled 31 goals and 44 assists in 136 games with the Huskies, and was an assistant captain as a senior last season.
Filipe also played one season for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the United States Hockey League, scoring 19 goals and dishing out 17 assists in 56 games (adding another goal and two assists in two playoff games) during the 2015-16 season.
Filipe was originally a third-round pick by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2016 NHL Draft, taken with the 67th overall pick, but he became a free agent when he did not sign with the team before Aug. 15. Fittingly, the Bruins are currently up 2-1 against the Hurricanes in the first round of the NHL playoffs.