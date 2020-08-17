BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will once again be without their leading goal scorer when they take the ice on Monday night.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy announced Monday afternoon that David Pastrnak will not play in Game 4 on Monday night.

Per #NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy, David Pastrnak is not available for Game 4. Anders Bjork will play with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. pic.twitter.com/b3itWBIb6A — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 17, 2020

Pastrnak scored a goal and assisted on the game-winner for the Bruins in Game 1. But while celebrating that goal from Patrice Bergeron, Pastrnak doubled over in pain. He has not played since, though no details have emerged on his injury.

WINNER, WINNER CHICKEN DINNER! Patrice Bergeron and the @NHLBruins take Game 1 in 2OT! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/H11RtIBeeo — NHL (@NHL) August 12, 2020

Pastrnak was a last-minute scratch from the lineup prior to Game 2. After that game, Cassidy said that Pastrnak would be a game-time decision for Saturday’s Game 3, but he was not able to play for that game, either.

Game 5 will be Wednesday at 4 p.m., and that will be Pastrnak’s next opportunity to get onto the ice.

Pastrnak led the Bruins — and tied for the NHL lead — with 48 goals during the regular season. Along with Bergeron and Brad Marchand, he was part of arguably the best line in hockey.

The Hurricanes will be shorthanded as well, as young winger Andrei Svechnikov is most likely done for the year after suffering an injury late in Game 3.

The Bruins lead the series 2-1 heading into Monday night’s Game 4.