FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Neighbors helped a woman out of her home on Rockridge Road in Framingham after a tree fell on it Sunday morning. The house is now considered uninhabitable.
Neighbors told WBZ-TV they ran to the house after hearing a loud crash around 10:45 a.m.
“It was just like a train coming through,” said neighbor Teddy Quintal.
He and two other men were able to open a window in the back of the house and lift the woman out to safety. She was uninjured.
“I crawled under the tree at the front of the house,” said Quintal. “I knew she was fine, and I knew some other guy was racing up the street to also get at the house.”