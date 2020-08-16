Comments
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in New Hampshire increased by 8 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 6,988, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. The death toll remains at 423.
Several of the new cases are still under investigation.
One of the new cases is a person under the age of 18.
Two of the new cases live in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, two live in Rockingham County, one lives in Belnap County, one lives in Sullivan County, one lives in Manchester, and one lives in Nashua.
Two new hospitalizations were identified, so the total number of coronavirus hospitalizations increased to 708.
None of the new cases had no identified risk factors.