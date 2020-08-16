DARTMOUTH (CBS) — Dartmouth Police said a 20-year-old woman was arrested after another woman was hit by a car on Saturday night. Kylie Maynard, of Dartmouth, is accused of leaving the scene of a crash.
Officers responded to the North Dartmouth Mall parking lot around 9 p.m. and found a 19-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries.
During the investigation, a Hyundai Sonata matching the description of the suspect’s car was found near the entrance to the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth. Maynard was arrested after police determined she owned the car.
She was charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in personal injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
The crash is under investigation.