BOSTON (CBS) – To send students back to the classroom or not? That has been the question for politicians and school districts all summer.
WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talked to Boston Globe writer James Pindell about the reopening process and the impact it has on politicians like Gov. Charlie Baker.
“I cannot think of another decision that is so hard for elected officials in probably a generation or more. There’s no right answer,” said Pindell. “Typically when it comes to hard decisions, you can just run to your ideological corner and say ‘I’m more moderate so I’m going to be a couple of ticks this way,’ or ‘I’m going to be hardcore that way.’ There’s literally no correct answer.”
Keller @ Large: The Dilemma For Reopening Schools
Pindell and Keller also broke down last week’s WBZ-TV debate between Democratic Senate candidates Joe Kennedy III and Ed Markey.