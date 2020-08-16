Former Patriots WR Chris Hogan Signs With New York JetsFormer Patriots wide receiver has found a new home with a New England rival.

Red Sox Woes Continue With 11-5 Loss To YankeesXander Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo homered, but it wasn't enough for the struggling Red Sox.

'Got Fired On My Day Off': WR Quincy Adeboyejo Reacts To Release From PatriotsNew England cut wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo, who had a quick response on Twitter.

Jaroslav Halak Aces First Test Filling In For Tuukka Rask, Keeps Bruins Confident In PlayoffsJaroslav Halak is 35 years old. He's been in the NHL for 14 years. He's seen and been through a lot. But he has never had a day quite like Saturday.

Here's What Everyone With The Bruins Said About Tuukka Rask's Decision To Opt OutHere's what everyone had to say about Tuukka Rask's decision before, during, and after Saturday's Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes.