BOSTON (AP) — Some Boston city councilors are frustrated that school officials filed their reopening plan with the state without making a firm decision.
Districts were required by Friday to prepare plans for three different scenarios: in-person classes, remote learning, or a hybrid of the two options. In its plan, Boston Public Schools ruled out a full return but otherwise kept options open.
Councilor Andrea Campbell, who favors a remote start, told the Boston Globe, she was “shocked and disappointed” by the plan.
“Every day the district delays this decision, we lose an opportunity to prepare our students for success and our community loses confidence that this school year will be safe and successful,” she said.
Councilor Michelle Wu, who also favors a remote start, agreed.
“It continues to be a very confusing plan that is not fleshed out,” Wu said.“The most important thing is to have a stable predictable start to the school year.”
In a statement Saturday, Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said she understands the urgency as officials work to ensure the plan is “thorough, thoughtful and responsive to our community.”
