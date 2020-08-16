Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Bruins forward David Pastrnak returned to the ice Sunday morning, but he’s far from a sure thing for Game 4 of the team’s playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Pastrnak has missed the last two games for the Bruins, declared “unfit to participate”
#NHLBruins Coach Bruce Cassidy says David Pastrnak skated Sunday morning.
Here’s what he said about the possibility of Pasta playing in Game 4 Monday night – #WBZ @wbz pic.twitter.com/hv2PmR245o
— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) August 16, 2020
On Sunday, head coach Bruce Cassidy said Pastrnak is “50/50 at best” after the star forward took part in an optional skate.
Boston hopes to take a 3-1 series lead over the Hurricanes on Monday at 8 p.m. in Toronto.