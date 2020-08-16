CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston Bruins, Bruins news, David Pastrnak, NHL

BOSTON (CBS) – Bruins forward David Pastrnak returned to the ice Sunday morning, but he’s far from a sure thing for Game 4 of the team’s playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Pastrnak has missed the last two games for the Bruins, declared “unfit to participate”

On Sunday, head coach Bruce Cassidy said Pastrnak is “50/50 at best” after the star forward took part in an optional skate.

Boston hopes to take a 3-1 series lead over the Hurricanes on Monday at 8 p.m. in Toronto.

