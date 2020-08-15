Jaroslav Halak Aces First Test Filling In For Tuukka Rask, Keeps Bruins Confident In PlayoffsJaroslav Halak is 35 years old. He's been in the NHL for 14 years. He's seen and been through a lot. But he has never had a day quite like Saturday.

Here's What Everyone With The Bruins Said About Tuukka Rask's Decision To Opt OutHere's what everyone had to say about Tuukka Rask's decision before, during, and after Saturday's Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Bruins Shake Off Tuukka Rask News, Beat Hurricanes To Take 2-1 Series LeadThe Boston Bruins shook off the shocking news of Tuukka Rask opting out to beat the Hurricanes 3-1 in Game 3.

Tuukka Rask's Opt-Out Decision Likely Crushes Bruins' Stanley Cup HopesWhile there will never be any settling of The Great Tuukka Rask Debate, there should be no doubt that the Bruins' chances of winning the Stanley Cup just dropped significantly.

Bruins' Tuukka Rask Opts Out Of Stanley Cup Playoffs To Be With FamilyJust days after making comments about the lack of playoff atmosphere in the NHL's bubble, Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask has decided to go home.