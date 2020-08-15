Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials reported 366 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths in the state on Saturday. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 114,095 while the total number of deaths is 8,596.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 1.4% for a second day in the row, the lowest its ever been.
There were 22,969 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,425,699 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Saturday, there are 375 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 23 from Friday. There are 65 patients currently in intensive care.