BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a stabbing that left a 65-year-old man severely injured. Jeff Penn, of Hyde Park, was identified as the suspect after an extensive investigation and arrested after a traffic stop on Friday.
The stabbing occurred on August 7 near the victim’s home on Christy Lane.
Initially, police thought the man was shot with a nail gun but it “was later determined to have been stabbed with an apparent kitchen knife which remained lodged in his back, taking on the appearance of a nail,” police said.
Penn is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on charges of assault with intent to murder a victim over 60 and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.