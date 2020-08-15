BOSTON (CBS) — The second human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in Massachusetts was announced Saturday. The Mass. Departement of Public Health said a woman in her 60s was exposed to EEE in Hampton County.
The EEE risk level has been raised to critical in Wilbraham, high in Hampden and Monson, and moderate in Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Ludlow, Palmer, and Springfield.
A total of three communities in the state are at a critical risk level, eight are at a high-risk level, and 20 are at a moderate risk level for EEE.
The first human case of EEE was a boy in Middleboro.
In 2019, there were 12 human cases and six deaths.
Officials said people still need to use bug spray and cover up if they’re going to be outside from dusk until dawn.
