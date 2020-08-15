BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins shook off some shocking news on Saturday morning and earned a hard-fought 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of their first round playoff series.

Charlie Coyle had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who learned hours before game time that starting goaltender Tuukka Rask would be opting out of the NHL’s bubble in Toronto in order to be with his family. Jaroslav Halak got the start in net, presumably assuming starting duties for the remainder of the Bruins’ playoff run.

David Pastrnak missed his second straight game, due to an undisclosed injury. The Bruins also inserted Jack Studnicka, Par Lindholm and Connor Clifton into the lineup, benching Jeremy Lauzon, Karson Kuhlman and Nick Ritchie.

The Hurricanes went back to Game 1 starter Petr Mrazek in net, after starting James Reimer in Game 2.

Halak made 29 saves, while Mrazek made 36 for Carolina.

After a scoreless first period, Coyle scored in the opening minute of the second period, on the back end of a double-minor high-sticking penalty on Trevor van Riemsdyk. The goal came off a rebound on a Brad Marchand shot, with Coyle batting the puck out of mid-air to beat Mrazek.

David Krejci picked up an assist on that goal, too, extending his playoff point streak to four games.

That lead held until the third period, which began with another early goal by the Bruins. This one came shorthanded and once again came via Coyle, who sent a shot between the legs of a defender. Sean Kuraly tipped it past Mrazek to double the Bruins’ lead with 18:44 left in the game.

🚨 SHORTY ALERT 🚨 Charlie Coyle with the shot and Sean Kuraly tips it in! #NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/qF3pTkTKYZ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 15, 2020

The Hurricanes scored their first goal of the game several minutes later, when Halak failed to clear a puck from behind his own net on a penalty kill. Nino Niederreiter gloved the puck down and scored easily into the open net to make it a 2-1 game.

Nino with a Pick 6! pic.twitter.com/sq20fRyL8w — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 15, 2020

Brad Marchand tapped in an empty-net goal in the final minute, after Krejci lofted a perfect pass to set him up for the easy victory-sealing goal.

Hurricanes winger Andre Svechnikov suffered an apparent ankle or knee injury after falling to the ice while battling for position with Zdeno Chara with 4:36 left in the game.

Game 4 will be played Monday at 8 p.m. ET.