DEDHAM (CBS) – THe attorney representing a man charged with assaulting two children in Dedham said police may have the wrong man.
William Mancortes, 40, is accused of approaching a girl, kissing her and exposing himself to her. Prosecutors say he also touched another girl on her behind. The victims are 9 and 13 years old.
The defense attorney said there are some inconsistencies in the girls’ description and in some of the surveillance evidence used in the arrest. He said that it could be a case of mistaken identity.
According to police, no one was hurt in the assault, which happened in the area of High and Bussey streets. Mancortes is being held on $5,000 cash bail.