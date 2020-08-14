WELLS, Maine (CBS) — A rare shark sighting off Wells, Maine pulled swimmers out of the water two beaches Thursday. Anyone at Drakes Island and Wells Beach was told that they should not go in the water past their knees, if at all.
Beachgoers told lifeguards about shark around noon, according to Wells Police. Lifeguards on a jet ski confirmed the shark with a fin sighting near the mouth of Wells Harbor. The shark appeared to be around nine feet long.
Press Release & Picture pic.twitter.com/tyVCqWur64
— Wells Police (@WellsPolice) August 13, 2020
The shark was not seen again but lifeguards and Harbormaster Michael Yorke will be keeping an extra eye out for the next few days.
Police said it’s not common for great white sharks to be seen in water this time of year and all sightings should be reported.
Last month, a woman died in a shark attack off Bailey Island in Maine.