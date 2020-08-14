BOSTON (CBS) – Just before 5 p.m. on Friday, the National Hurricane Center decided to upgrade a cluster of storms off the Carolina coast to Tropical Storm Kyle. This tropical storm is expected to stay as a weak storm with just fringe impacts to New England.
The latest forecast takes Kyle to the northeast, away from land and into the North Atlantic. At its closest, it will be a couple hundred miles from Cape Cod.
Despite the distance, Kyle will still impact coastal communities this weekend. A *HIGH SURF ADVISORY* is in effect from 8am-8pm Saturday from Cape Ann to Cape Cod and the Islands. Breaking waves on the beaches of 3-8 feet are possible, making dangerous rip currents a very real threat.
While the weekend won’t be a complete washout for beaches, clouds and some showers may make it less-than-ideal. Wind out of the northeast will also be pretty gusty, up to 30+ mph at times.
Tropical season 2020 has been on a blistering pace, competing with the record pace of 2005 that finished with 30 storms. In fact, 2020 has set records for the earliest 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th storms. Tropical Storm Kyle beat the previous record of August 24, 2005 set by Katrina.
It’s important to remember that tropical season isn’t even to its peak yet. Historically, two-thirds of all tropical systems form between August 20th and October 10th.
A bit of interesting trivia… if this list of names is fully used, the next storm goes over to the Greek letter alphabet — alpha, beta, gamma, delta… and so on. Let’s hope we don’t get to that point.