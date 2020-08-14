McCourty Twins Never Seriously Considered Opting Out Of 2020 SeasonDespite holding some strong offseason concerns, Jason McCourty said neither he nor his brother seriously contemplated skipping the 2020 season.

Tiger Woods Highlights Star-Studded Field At TPC Boston For The Northern TrustThe return of the PGA to Massachusetts will also feature the return of Tiger Woods.

Bill Belichick Impressed By Cam Newton's Work Ethic"We’ll see how it all comes together at that point. But, Cam is a hard-working kid," Belichick said. "He really is."

Belichick: Patriots Rookies In 'Turbulent Waters' In Training CampPatriots rookies are working hard to start their pro career, but they have a long, long way to go according to Bill Belichick.

Mookie Betts Joins Elite Company With Sixth Three-Homer Game Of CareerRed Sox fans aren't going to want to read this. But Red Sox fans need to read this.