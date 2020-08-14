BOSTON (CBS) — The return of the PGA Tour to Massachusetts will also feature the return of Tiger Woods.
Woods is officially a part of the field for next week’s The Northern Trust tournament at TPC Boston in Norton, the first playoff event in the 2020 FedEx Cup.
In addition to Woods, the field will feature Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.
TPC Boston did not hold the event last year, after the FedEx Cup was reduced from four events to three. That change led the event — formerly called the Deutsche Bank Championship and the Dell Technologies Championship — to alternate every year with Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J. The event is open to the top 125 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings, and the third and fourth rounds will air on CBS.
Woods did play in the tournament the last time it was held in Boston in 2018, finishing tied for 24th at 7-under. Bryson DeChambeau won that tournament with a score of 16-under, beating Justin Rose by two strokes.
I am making a good salary online from home.I’ve made 97,999 dollar.s so for last 5 months working online and I’m a full time student. I’m using an online business opportunity I’m just so happy that I found out about it…….. Read More