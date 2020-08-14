Comments
STOUGHTON (CBS) – A juvenile has been arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Christian Vines in Stoughton last month.
The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office said the juvenile, who has not been identified, was taken into custody without incident at the Wrentham Outlets Friday evening.
On July 21, Christian Vines of Randolph, was killed inside his car at the parking lot of the Walnut Park Condominiums on Jones Terrace. Vines was in the driver’s seat of the car and suffered an apparent gunshot.
The suspect is expected to be arraigned in Stoughton District Court on Monday.