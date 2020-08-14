Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials reported 212 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths in the state on Friday. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 113,729 while the total number of deaths is 8,582.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 1.4%, the lowest its ever been.
As of Friday, there are 398 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of three from Friday. There are 58 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 21,552 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,402,730 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.