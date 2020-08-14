BOSTON (CBS) — We now know when Kevin Garnet, Tim Duncan and the late Kobe Bryant will be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The star-studded class will take its place among the other basketball greats in May 2021.
This year’s enshrinement in Springfield was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There was hope to hold the festivities in October, but they will now take place from May 13-15, 2021.
However, they will not be held at the revamped Hall of Fame, and will instead be at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.
“For this single event, and only because of the pandemic, we will relocate the entire event one time to Mohegan Sun which has been a long-time marketing partner of the Hall. Mohegan Sun has shown they can effectively operate a ‘near-bubble’ for our event which provides a more secure environment for our guests,” said John Doleva, President and CEO of the Hall of Fame. “In making this announcement today, our goal is to provide this date and location change with ample notice for our network broadcast partners, nationally and internationally traveling guests and the many basketball constituents the Hall serves.”
Garnett (a 15-time All-Star and NBA champion with the Celtics), Duncan (15-time All-Star and three-time NBA Finals MVP) and Bryant (a five-time champ and 18-time All-Star) aren’t the only ones who will take their place in the Hall. The 2020 class also includes four-time National Coach of the Year Eddie Sutton, two-time NBA Champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, 10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings, three-time NCAA National Championship Coach of Baylor Kim Mulkey, five-time Division II National Coach of the Year Barbara Stevens (who coached at both UMass and Bentley) and longtime FIBA executive Patrick Baumann.