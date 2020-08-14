Comments
CONCORD (CBS) – The woman who was struck and killed by a car in Concord on Thursday has been identified as 67-year-old Jennifer Bemis.
Investigators said a 91-year-old Littleton woman was driving through the intersection at Main Street and Thoreau Street when she allegedly struck Bemis, who was walking. The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m.
Bemis was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The driver remained at the scene. No charges have been filed. The crash is under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Concord Police and Massachusetts State Police.