HAVERHILL (CBS) – The Brooks Brothers‘ Southwick factory in Haverhill has been sold.
Eastern Real Estate will buy the building and 21 acres of the property for $14 million.
Brooks Brothers filed for bankruptcy six weeks ago.
Two other firms – the mall owner Simon Properties and Authentic Brands – have bought Brooks Brothers.
It’s unclear what the sale means for the 400 people who work at Southwick. Their union sent a letter to the CEO of Authentic Brands asking him to save the factory and keep manufacturing in the U.S., but so far, there’s been no response.