BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Latin Academy teacher Mike Maguire is trying to plan ahead for his classes, even if he’s not sure if the plan will be hybrid or remote with his students.

“I have to plan what both sections of the class will be doing. It’s a tough task, and I’m starting my work right now,” said Maguire.

Boston, along with other school districts, has to submit its reopening plans to the state by Friday’s deadline, but a final announcement could still be days or weeks away.

Maguire took to Twitter to voice his frustration to make the point. “If I can’t see what the classroom looks like, I can’t set it up to see what I’m dealing with, and I can’t make an informed decision,” he said, trying to use his pass to enter the school building.

Boston school officials have said they still need to follow public health data, but parent Maria Dominguez-Gray believes no plan will be perfect, so time is needed to help everyone adjust. “If we have more time planning, we can reach out to families struggling. How can we get computers to homes that never made it in the spring, think about some in-person services for children with highest needs?”

The Boston Teachers Union wants all remote learning at the start of the school year, and City Councilor Julia Mejia agrees, also concerned the public health data will vary from one neighborhood to the next. “Every minute we have to wait, families and educators are unsure what their fate will look like, and that’s hard for people to plan,” said Mejia.

Boston school officials have also requested a waiver to delay school until Sept. 21, but Maguire says it’s time. “We knew September was coming, and to wait this long to have a plan made is beyond frustrating,” he said.