Drone Delays Red Sox-Rays Game At Fenway ParkA drone delayed the Red Sox game with the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park Thursday night.

Tuukka Rask 'Not Stressing' About Results, Says Playoff Games Feel 'Dull'The Boston Bruins are two games deep in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tuukka Rask isn't buying it.

Dougie Hamilton's Blast Gives Hurricanes Victory, Evens Series With Bruins At 1-1The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes are all knotted up at one game apiece. And this may be a long series.

Rays Bash Red Sox 17-8 To Complete 4-Game SweepThe surging Tampa Bay Rays beat the struggling Boston Red Sox 17-8 on Thursday to complete a four-game series sweep.

David Pastrnak Misses Game 2 For Bruins, Deemed 'Unfit To Participate'For the Bruins, the words "unfit to participate" reared their ugly heads on Thursday night, shortly before puck dropped for Game 2 against the Hurricanes, and it regarded their leading goal scorer, David Pastrnak.