BOSTON (CBS) – Even though some of your favorite routines might be changed, places around Boston are getting creative when it comes to safe entertainment options. A newly reopened museum, drive-in comedy show, and football draft party are all on this week’s To Do List.
Drive-In Comedy
The Yarmouth Drive-In is bringing live entertainment to Cape Cod with a lineup of concerts, movies, and comedy shows over the next month. That includes a show headlined by Boston comedian Lenny Clarke on August 24. One ticket gets up to four people in a vehicle through the gate.
When: https://yarmouthdrivein.com/collections/comedy
Where: Yarmouth Drive-In, 669 Route 28, West Yarmouth
Cost: Prices vary
Old Ironsides Museum Reopens
The U.S.S. Constitution Museum is now re-open. Take a deep dive into the history of Old Ironsides with interactive exhibits for all ages. Reservations are required to enter the museum, and museum entry does not include getting on the actual ship.
https://ussconstitutionmuseum.org/tickets/
When: Thurs-Sun 10am-5pm
Where: 88 Constitution Road, Boston
Cost: Tickets starting at $5
Outdoor Yoga
Take your yoga practice outdoors with Spira Yoga. There’s a class option for all different levels at North Point Park in Cambridge, by the Charles River. Or take advantage of their live streaming classes online.
When: https://www.momoyoga.com/spirayoga/
Where: North Point Park, 6 Museum Way, Cambridge
Cost: Single class $20
Fantasy Draft Party
For those planning fantasy football drafts, Harpoon Brewery is hosting two fantasy league draft nights on August 20th & 27. You’ll get beer, pretzels, and wifi with your reservation, which start at $30 for two people. There is also food available for purchase from Harpoon, Yankee Lobster, and The Sausage Guy.
https://www.harpoonbrewery.com/event/fantasy-league-draft-night/2020-08-20/
When: Thursday, August 20 & Thursday, August 27 (6-9pm)
Where: Harpoon Beer Hall, 306 Northern Ave, Boston
Cost: 2-person: $30, 4-person: $60, 6-person: $90