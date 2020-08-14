Comments (3)
AMHERST (CBS) — The University of Massachusetts Amherst launched an independent review into claims against congressional candidate Alex Morse. The 31-year-old Holyoke mayor is accused of pressuring college students into relationships while he worked at the school as a lecturer.
As part of the review, attorney Natashia Tidwell is asking students to come forward to anonymously report any relevant information.
Morse, who is openly gay, has admitted to having relationships with students and apologized to anyone who felt uncomfortable.
Morse’s campaign said the allegations have been engineered to smear his campaign against Congressman Richard Neal in the primary.
hE NEEDS TO GO. HE BREACHED AN ETHICAL LINE WHETHER HE PRESSURED THEM OR NOT. IT A MILLENIAL ATTITUDE–NO HARM- NO FOUL . HE SHOULD BE LET GO.
First of all.the accusations are a bit thin. Mr. Morse was a lecturer /instructor for 8 courses in government. In these allegations there are no specifics given. If he was dating a person taking his course. Well then there might bre an issue. If it was a past student? Was it just a student at U Mass.? The odd thing too. Representative Neal that Mr Morse is running against is also an instructor at U Mass. Makes me wonder his connection with the Daily Collegian or the Democratic Campus groups? See in these situations all you have to do is start a rumor. People believe the worse before the good.
Typical of the Massachusetts hack o rama, hire an attorney (likely a friend or relative of a connected someone) to investigate a crime. Don;t the police an dAG offices do this as part of their job? just maybe they hired the “independent” attorney so later they can say “we investigated and found nothing. Disgusting.