BOSTON (CBS) — The warm-up period is over in the NBA’s bubble. It’s time for some playoff action.
For Boston Cetlics fans, that party will get started on Monday night, when the Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of their first-round series.
That game will be on Monday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m. — the same start time for Game 2 on Wednesday and Game 3 on Friday. Game 4 will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m., with Games 5-7 (if necessary) yet to have determined start times.
As the No. 3 seed, the Celtics will be the “home” team in the series, though it will of course be held inside the NBA’s bubble in Orlando.
Here’s the full first-round schedule for the C’s and Sixers.
See you Monday, @sixers #BleedGreen | #BeatPHILA pic.twitter.com/6FBMGBrklz
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 13, 2020
Game 1: Monday, Aug. 17, 6:30 p.m.
Game 2: Wednesday, Aug. 19, 6:30 p.m.
Game 3: Friday, Aug. 21, 6:30 p.m.
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 23, 1 p.m.
Game 5*: Tuesday, Aug. 25, Time TBA
Game 6*: Thursday, Aug. 27, Time TBA
Game 7*: Saturday, Aug. 29, Time TBA
*if necessary