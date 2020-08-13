BOSTON (CBS) – Retired Boston Police officer Pat Rose hid his face in his hands as he was ordered held on $100,000 bail Thursday in a child rape case.

Rose, the former president of the Boston Police union, is accused of indecent assault on a child between seven and 12 years old. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in West Roxbury District Court on several charges that include rape and abuse of a child and five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Prosecutors had asked for $250,000 cash bail saying he was a flight risk. State Police arrested Rose Wednesday night in a parking lot in Needham.

Rose was the union president from 2014 until 2018. He retired from the Boston Police Department in 2018.

Investigators said the abuse happened at his home over a period of several years and also happened once at a drive-in movie theater.

“The defendant left his home 11 days ago, the family home, after this disclosure came out,” prosecutor Audrey Mark said in court Thursday as disturbing details were revealed.

“He told his family he was going to be inpatient in a facility in Arlington and he asked his family on occasion if anyone was looking for him and that he needed to turn off his phone. He asked (for) and obtained the deed to his car. And it seems from Facetime conversations he had with family members, he may have been staying in a hotel. And when State Police tried to track him down to arrest him and they pinged his phone, they were able to locate him in a parking lot in Needham.”

The judge ordered Rose to stay away from alleged victim, his surrender passport, surrender any firearms and his license to carry.

He’s due back in court September 10.

“These are incredibly serious allegations of anyone,” Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins told reporters outside court after the arraignment.

“But when it is someone that is sworn to protect us, has the ability to interact with not only with his family but the community, we take this incredibly seriously.”

Rollins said Rose’s past employment with Boston Police makes it inappropriate for detectives there to handle the investigation which is why it was handed over to Massachusetts State Police.