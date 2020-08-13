BOSTON (CBS) — With a rare playoff back-to-back, there isn’t much time between Games 1 and 2 of the Bruins-Hurricanes playoff series. But in the brief 30-hour window between games, Carolina took care of some business.
The Hurricanes cut a check and paid the fine levied against head coach Rod Brind’Amour for criticizing officials after Carolina’s Game 1 loss. They let the sports world know they have the utmost faith in their leader in the process.
The Canes Tweeted out a picture of the $25,017 check made out to the National Hockey League Foundation on Thursday afternoon:
In Rod We Trust. pic.twitter.com/5qm4NPCEP9
— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 13, 2020
Brind’Amour got his money’s worth following Wednesday’s 4-3 loss in double overtime. The Canes coach was still livid over a second period goal by Boston, fired up that officials on the ice ruled that Petr Mrazek never covered the puck prior to Nick Ritchie batting it free and Charlie Coyle beating Mrazek. Brind’Amour was even more unhappy with the explanation he got from referees during the game.
“This is why the league’s a joke, in my opinion, on these things,” he told The News & Observer. “That one is a crime scene.”
He did learn his lesson after using such a strong analogy on Wednesday. Brind’Amour didn’t have any other critiques to add when chatting with reporters Thursday morning.
“Fortunately, nope. Moving on,” he said.