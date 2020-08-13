Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts released new guidance on youth sports, including high school athletics, on Thursday. Based on the guidelines, games can happen if deliberate contact is eliminated and players are kept six feet apart for the majority of play.
The new guidelines will likely mean it will be a challenge for football, hockey, lacrosse, and other sports considered “higher risk” to be playing games this fall.
Read: Massachusetts Youth Sports Guidelines
The contact and distance rules apply to moderate risk sports like baseball, softball, track and field and soccer.
The MIAA said in a statement it is waiting for guidelines from education officials before responding to the latest update.