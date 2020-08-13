Comments
AUBURN (CBS) – Surveillance video in Auburn captured a man allegedly breaking into a police cruiser early Thursday morning.
Auburn Police said 27-year-old Ryan Supernor of Leicester was arrested at around 3 a.m. after he allegedly drove drunk to the station then broke into the cruiser and sat in the front seat.
He was arrested and is now facing several charges including breaking and entering and drunk driving.
Ryan Supernor 27 of Leicester was arrested at 3 am today after allegedly driving drunk to Auburn PD and sitting in the front seat of a cruiser charged with breaking and entering a vehicle and drunk driving. #seriousl @MassStatePolice @AuburnMAPolice pic.twitter.com/HS6FRtC1BD
— ChiefAndrewSluckis (@ChiefSluckis) August 13, 2020