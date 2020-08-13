BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes are all knotted up at one game apiece. And this may be a long series.

A day after losing Game 1, the Hurricanes stood toe-to-toe with the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins to win 3-2 and even their first-round series at one.

Dougie Hamilton broke a 2-2 tie when he blasted the game-winner past Tuukka Rask with 11:30 left in the third period.

David Pastrnak — the NHL’s leading goal scorer — did not play for Boston, as the team announced shortly before puck drop that he was “unfit to participate.” Pastrnak had a goal and assist in Boston’s Game 1 win.

Carolina’s Joel Edmundson was likewise deemed “unfit to participate,” one day after he scored a goal for the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes also made a goaltending change, going with James Reimer in net, after Petr Mrazek started Game 1.

The Bruins took a 1-0 lead late in the first period on the power play, when David Krejci faked a shot to get a stickless Jordan Staal to commit to a shot block before sending a puck toward net. With two Bruins screening Reimer, the puck find its way to the back of the net.

This one had eyes for the back of the net. 👀#NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/uA2O90tHcU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 14, 2020

That goal gave the Bruins their first power-play goal of the playoffs, after they went 0-for-4 in Game 1.

That score held until late in the second period, when Carolina scored two goals in quick succession to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead.

Teuvo Teravainen scored with a perfect shot through traffic on the power play, after Chris Wagner went to the penalty box for elbowing.

What a Finnish pic.twitter.com/7hSuIoEqhV — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 14, 2020

Less than 90 seconds later, Andrei Svechnikov scored past Rask after some picture-perfect passing in the offense zone by Martin Necas and Trevor van Riemsdyk

This was a BEAUTY pic.twitter.com/KBmcDpcBqp — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 14, 2020

The Bruins recovered, though, getting a power-play goal from Brad Marchand with less than five seconds remaining in the period. Marchand camped out in front of the net and spun himself free to bury a rebound off a Patrice Bergeron shot.

Brad Marchand knots things up with just 4.4 seconds left on the ⏰#NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/EA1VS876aI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 14, 2020

The Canes briefly appeared to have taken the lead in the opening minutes of the third period, but their goal was immediately waved off by referee Wes McAuley, as Teraveinen had skated into Rask and interfered with the goaltender as the shot headed toward net.

Canes head coach Rod Brind’Amour, who called the NHL a “joke” because of a Bruins goal counting in Game 1, challenged the ruling but lost for the second straight game. The Bruins, though, didn’t score on the resulting power play.

The Hurricanes responded with the go-ahead goal minutes later, after Hamilton stepped up to the right faceoff circle and unleashed a one-time bomb over the shoulder of Rask to give Carolina a 3-2 lead with 11:30 left to play.

That goal came after the Hurricanes maintained possession in the Bruins’ end for quite some time, similar to a sequence in the second period that preceded Carolina’s goals.

The Bruins had some chances in the final seconds with the goaltender pulled, but couldn’t score the equalizer.

Game 3 will be played Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.