BOSTON (CBS) – The City of Boston is planning to push back the start of school for students until September 21. The first day of class was previously scheduled for September 10, but the city is in the process of requesting a waiver to delay the school year.
Boston officials are still deciding if they will begin the year with in-person or remote learning. Mayor Marty Walsh said he expects the school’s plan to be released in one or two weeks.
The decision to delay the first day of classes was first announced Wednesday night during a City Council hearing.
Boston teachers will still return to work on September 8 for training ahead of the school year.