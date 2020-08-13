Celtics Backups Lose To Wizards In Final Seeding GameThomas Bryant had 26 points and nine rebounds to help the Washington Wizards beat the Boston Celtics 96-90 on Thursday for their lone win in the restart.

Hurricanes Pay Rod Brind'Amour's Fine For Criticizing Officials After Game 1With a rare playoff back-to-back, there isn't much time between Games 1 and 2 of the Bruins-Hurricanes playoff series. But in the brief 30-hour window between games, Carolina took care of some business.

Chris Sale Staying Optimistic During Rehab, Will Start Throwing SoonIt has been exactly one year since Chris Sale made his last start for the Boston Red Sox. His next start in a Boston uniform won't come anytime soon, but the Red Sox ace's spirits are surprisingly high as he rehabs from Tommy John surgery.

Levan Reid On Patriots: 'To Be The Man, You've Got To Beat The Man'The Patriots are transitioning from Tom Brady to Cam Newton during a training camp limited by coronavirus, but they remain the AFC East favorites.

Tuukka Rask Will Be Back In Net For Bruins In Game 2 Vs. HurricanesRoughly 24 hours ago, Tuukka Rask wrapped up a 25-save effort for the Bruins in a Game 1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. He'll be back in net for Boston in just a few hours for Game 2.