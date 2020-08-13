Schedule Released For Celtics-76ers Playoff SeriesThe warm-up period is over in the NBA's bubble. It's time for some playoff action.

New Youth Sports Guidelines Open Door For No-Contact GamesMassachusetts released new guidance on youth sports, including high school athletics, on Thursday.

Bruins Wish Claude Julien A Speedy Recovery After Habs Coach Taken To Hospital With Chest PainThe Boston Bruins are sending their best wishes to former head coach Claude Julien, who will miss the rest of Montreal's first-round series against Philadelphia after being taken to a Toronto hospital with chest pain on Wednesday.

Celtics Backups Lose To Wizards In Final Seeding GameThomas Bryant had 26 points and nine rebounds to help the Washington Wizards beat the Boston Celtics 96-90 on Thursday for their lone win in the restart.

Hurricanes Pay Rod Brind'Amour's Fine For Criticizing Officials After Game 1With a rare playoff back-to-back, there isn't much time between Games 1 and 2 of the Bruins-Hurricanes playoff series. But in the brief 30-hour window between games, Carolina took care of some business.