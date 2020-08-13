CHATHAM (CBS) – Police said a driver involved in a three-car crash in Chatham Tuesday night was speeding when he struck a police cruiser. Investigators said a Jeep Cherokee was “travelling at a high rate of speed” on Northgate Road when it came to the intersection with Crowell Road.
A Ford Explorer police cruiser and Jeep Wrangler were coming to the intersection on Crowell Road in opposite directions. Police said the Jeep Cherokee “without stopping or yielding” hit the cruiser, sending both vehicles into the Wrangler.
The Cherokee ended up on top of the cruiser and the Wrangler. All three vehicles were heavily damaged.
A passenger in the Cherokee and the driver of the Wrangler were taken to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The police officer had minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been announced.