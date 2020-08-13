BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will close out their “regular season” down in Orlando with a noon tip-off against the lowly Washington Wizards. Most of Boston’s starters will not be participating.

And why should they? Washington is 0-7 in the bubble, and Boston has already sewn up the three-seed, with a first-round matchup with Philadelphia set. Boston has nothing to play for.

Which is why the Celtics declared six players out for the contest Wednesday evening, including all five of the team’s starters. Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart will all get the day off for “rest.” Kemba Walker will rest his sore left knee, Daniel Theis will do the same with his right foot, and Jayson Tatum is out with a left ankle sprain.

You may be thinking: “Wait?!? What left ankle sprain!?!?” Tatum came down on the foot of Memphis center Jonas Valanciunas while shooting a three during Tuesday’s win over the Grizzlies, which he walked off on the floor and casually drained all three of his freebies. It was nothing, aside from a convenient excuse to put on the injury report. Think nothing of it.

And since we know who won’t be playing, it’s easy to see who will be taking the floor against the Wizards. Boston reserves will have a great opportunity to get see some action; some of them as a way to get an extended final tune-up ahead of the playoffs, and some of them to see the floor for the first time in the bubble.

We’ll probably see Brad Wanamaker, Semi Ojeleye and Enes Kanter in the starting five, as each has an important role off the bench. Rookies Grant Williams, Romeo Langford and Carsen Edwards should also get their share of playing time, as Williams and Langford both look to make a bid for playing time in the playoffs. We’d also love to see Tremont Waters run around the floor for 20 minutes, and Javonte Green throw down some athletic dunks.

But it’s two of Boston’s big men that fans will be clamoring for Thursday afternoon. It starts with Robert Williams III, who has been incredible in his four bubble games. The promising big man has been just that in the bubble, compiling 46 points, 19 rebounds and seven blocks in his four appearances. His strong play has him in the mix for some minutes in the playoffs, another potential big body off the bench. We should be treated to a few more lobs to Timelord, not to mention a few rejections he swats away.

This is the Robert Williams will be waiting for. He’s arrived at a good time, too.

And yes, that other big guy on the Boston bench should see his first action of the bubble. Thursday should indeed be a Tacko Thursday. No more standing on the sideline, blocking out the virtual fans for Tacko Fall; Boston’s 7-foot-6 giant should get some playing time against the Wizards.

We’re all patiently awaiting the arrival of the playoffs, which we’ve been doing since the league was put on pause in mid-March. That wait will end soon enough. But first, we’ll get an extended look at the bottom of the Boston roster, which should be somewhat entertaining in its own special way.