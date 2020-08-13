BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are sending their best wishes to former head coach Claude Julien, who will miss the rest of Montreal’s first-round series against Philadelphia after being taken to a Toronto hospital with chest pain on Wednesday.

Julien, who has coached Montreal since being fired by the Bruins in 2017, is currently undergoing tests. Montreal GM Marc Bergervin said the trip to the hospital is not COVID-19 related, and that assistant coach Kirk Muller will take over head-coaching duties in Julien’s absence.

The Bruins sent out their best wishes to Claude via Twitter, hoping the coach has a speedy recovery.

Sending Claude best wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery from everyone at the Bruins organization. https://t.co/GMS0x1CtGS — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 13, 2020

It’s not every day the Bruins send well-wishes to a Montreal Canadien. But Claude is certainly one of the few acceptable exceptions.

Julien was on the Boston bench for 10 seasons from 2007 to 2017, compiling a 419-246-94 record in that span. He won a Stanley Cup with the franchise in 2011, and the Jack Adams Award for best head coach in the NHL in 2009. His 419 wins are the most in franchise history.

He was unceremoniously let go on Feb. 7, 2017 (just hours before the New England Patriots held a Super Bowl parade through the streets of Boston) with the Bruins sitting at 26–23–6 on the season. He was hired by Montreal a week later — his second head coaching stint in Montreal — and has led the team to a 120-108-31 record. This year marks Montreal’s first playoff appearance since Juien’s first season back, when they lost in the first round.