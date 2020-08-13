BOSTON (CBS) – At least 100 beer garden and restaurant owners met for a Zoom conversation with the Boston Licensing Board amid rising complaints about non-compliance with social distancing guidelines.

“We’re here to work with you and help you in every way we can,” said Lesley Delaney Hawkins, general counsel for the board.

“It’s been one thing after another and trying to play catch up,” said Matt Malloy, CEO of Dorchester Brewing Company who appealed to the board for better communication to navigate state regulations, especially in light of Governor Baker’s recent order that alcohol can only be served with food made on the premises.

It is at his restaurant along with the signature brewing operation. “It required us going to the city, engaging a lawyer to make sure we’re in compliance. Our lawyer is great but not cheap,” said Malloy.

Owners say there are so many nuances in the regulations they have to keep up on an almost daily basis, but credit the city for giving them support.

“This reopening is done to help restaurants get back on foot and try to do this with public health the number one priority,” said Kathleen Joyce, chairwoman of the Boston Licensing Board.

At Dorchester Brewing Company they are strict about protocols, but still, today received a warning after a complaint that alcohol was served without food late at night, which Matt Malloy calls a misunderstanding. He’s looking for better navigation through the regulations.

“I wish there was a way to have a liaison, so we’re all working together. I think it’s about communication at this point,” said Malloy. Which is why the licensing board offered the zoom meeting as members, along with restaurants, try to interpret state compliance and keep the businesses viable.