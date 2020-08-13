BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox placed Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day Injured List with a right rib cage strain on Wednesday. But the struggling outfielder will be out a lot longer than 10 days.
Benintendi injured his ribs while stumbling on the basepath during Tuesday night’s loss to the Rays. X-rays came back negative, but the outlook isn’t great for Benny.
“He’s going to be a while,” Boston manager Ron Roenicke told reporters on Wednesday. “It’s going to be more than that 10 days.”
It has been a nightmare season for Benintendi, who is just 4-for-39 in his 14 games played. Half of those hits came Tuesday night when he went 2-for-3 before getting hurt. Benintendi is hitting just .103 with a .314 OBP (thanks mostly to 11 walks) for the season. He struck out 17 times in those 30 at-bats.
It’s unfortunate that Benintendi went down on the night that he doubled his hit total for the season.
“I was hoping with the two hits that he got to start off [Tuesday], that was going to kickstart him some,” Roenicke said. “So actually this is really unfortunate that it happened. I think it’s a tough break.”
Roenicke had Alex Verdugo starting in Benintendi’s place in left field Wednesday night, with Kevin Pillar in right and Jackie Bradley Jr. in center. That should be the Boston outfield while Benintendi is on the mend.