Red Sox Say Andrew Benintendi Will Be Out For A While With Rib StrainThe Red Sox placed Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day Injured List with a right rib cage strain on Wednesday. But the struggling outfielder will be out a lot longer than 10 days.

Celtics Reserves Will Have Chance To Shine Against WizardsThe Celtics will close out their "regular season" down in Orlando with a noon tip-off against the lowly Washington Wizards. Most of Boston's starters will not be participating.

Celtics Set To Play 76ers In First Round Of NBA PlayoffsIt is finally official. The Celtics will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Rays Pounce On Red Sox, Hold On For 9-5 WinThe Red Sox have lost three in a row and eight of their last 11, with one more against the Rays before heading into a four-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Wyndham Championship 'A Recipe For A Bit Of A Birdie-Fest,' Says CBS Sports' Mark ImmelmanThe Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club is the PGA Tour's last event before the FedExCup Playoffs.