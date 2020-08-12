(MARE) – Jolena is a joyful teen girl of Hispanic descent. Jolena is described as being thoughtful, soft-spoken, and having a good sense of knowing right from wrong. She loves fashion and being out in the community. She is very bright, does well in school, and is connected to her foster family.
Legally freed for adoption, Jolena hopes to be able to maintain connections with her half-brother and grandmother. She would do best in a home with at least one female parent. Jolena will need a family that is able to stick with her and support her as she navigates her teenage years. A family that has experience with teenagers or working with teenagers would make a great match for her.
For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.
Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.