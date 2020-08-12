BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots running back Sony Michel may not be ready for the start of the regular season.
After undergoing offseason foot surgery, Michel is no sure thing to be on the field Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins. That comes according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, who wrote Tuesday that “Michel is not on the doorstep” of a return.
It makes sense, considering Michel is currently on the PUP list. Add in the fact that New England just signed veteran running back Lamar Miller and it seems as though the team is not planning on having Michel early in the season. With Michel sidelined, James White, Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris, J.J. Taylor and Miller make up New England’s depth chart at running back.
Michel played all 16 games for New England last season and found the end zone seven times, but had a down sophomore season overall. After averaging 4.5 yards per carry as a rookie, he picked up just 3.7 yards per carry in 2019.