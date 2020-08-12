Patriots Release Pictures Of Cam Newton In His New JerseyThe team released some shots from their photo shoots of individual players this week, with Cam Newton -- a man who cares deeply about his clothing -- looking quite comfortable in his new duds.

Sony Michel May Not Be Ready For Patriots OpenerPatriots running back Sony Michel may not be ready for the start of the regular season.

Bruins May Turn To Jaroslav Halak Over Tuukka Rask In Game 2The best-laid plans of hockey teams and bubble environments often go awry. Tuesday night's one-of-a-kind whirlwind proved that.

Celtics Appear Poised To Make Deep Playoff RunA rusty Celtics team got off to a 1-2 start in the NBA bubble, causing a little bit of concern that the Boston basketball team wouldn't be playing into late September/early October. How silly that was.

Bruce Cassidy Says NHL 'Made The Right Call' Moving Bruins-Hurricanes Game 1“It’s unique all around this year."