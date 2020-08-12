PLYMOUTH (CBS) – After weeks of juggling, Plymouth school administrators have come up with a hybrid-learning plan for the fall that includes three days of remote learning and two in school.
And for families who have health concerns related to COVID-19, they can opt for 100% remote learning, but there’s a catch: If their child is in middle school or high school, the remote teachers won’t be from Plymouth. They’ll be state-supplied vendors. The district will allow students in kindergarten through sixth grade will be taught remotely by Plymouth teachers.
This isn’t sitting well with some parents. “They (students) deserve the same curriculum with all of the same courses taught by teachers in the community they’re already familiar with,” said Melinda Adams, the parent of two kids in the school system.
The state is allowing school districts to buy courses from one of the two virtual charter schools in Massachusetts if they decide to outsource remote learning programs. Districts still need to assign someone to monitor the students’ progress and help when needed.
But Superintendent Dr. Gary Maestas said little will change with vendors teaching. “Just because we chose a vendor, you’re still a Plymouth Public Schools student,” he said, “and transcripts will look like before.”
“It’s really important that we have the same curriculum and the same teacher input,” said Betty Cavacco, a Plymouth parent.
“I don’t want to choose, I don’t want my child to have to choose, I don’t want any family to have to choose between health and education,” Adams said.