MEDFORD (CBS) – Medford is canceling its graduation after several Medford High School seniors scheduled to participate in graduation have tested positive for COVID-19.
“Local health officials notified the Superintendent that in addition to these multiple positive tests, there is significant evidence that individuals who tested positive have failed to comply with the public health guidance regarding isolation and quarantining. For these reasons, and for the safety of all community members, the graduation ceremony has been canceled,” the school district said on its website.
“We are devastated not to have the opportunity to congratulate and commend our seniors upon the completion of their high school careers, but we cannot place so many members of the Medford community at risk by moving ahead with a ceremony,” stated Superintendent Marice Edouard-Vincent, Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn and Director of the Medford Board of Health, MaryAnn O’Connor. “The failure to comply with the restrictions and advice of public health officials is simply unacceptable. It is critically important that all community members, including the students of the Medford Public Schools, adhere to public health guidance. The safety and well-being of all community members will continue to be our highest priority.”
The socially distant ceremony was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15, at Hormel Stadium.
“If you are notified that you have tested positive, you must isolate for at least 10 days. Anyone who has been identified as a direct contact must quarantine for 14 days, regardless of a negative test. It is also critical that residents avoid large gatherings, like graduation parties or other events,” O’Connor said.