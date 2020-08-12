BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 229 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 18 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 113,198 while the total number of deaths is 8,547.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 1.5% after it was at 1.6% on Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, there are 422 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 35 from Tuesday. There are 64 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 15,693 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,353,299 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 50. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.