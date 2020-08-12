Wyndham Championship 'A Recipe For A Bit Of A Birdie-Fest,' Says CBS Sports' Mark ImmelmanThe Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club is the PGA Tour's last event before the FedExCup Playoffs.

Rod Brind'Amour Rips NHL For Bruins' Second Goal: 'This Is Why The League’s A Joke'After losing a challenge and losing the game in double overtime, Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour was heated.

David Krejci's Wizardry On Display And Other Leftover Bruins Thoughts From Game 1 Double-OT WinHere's a quick-hit run-through the highs and lows from the Bruins' 4-3 double-OT win over the Hurricanes.

Celtics Sign Brad Stevens To Contract ExtensionBrad Stevens will not be jumping back into the college ranks any time soon. The Celtics signed their head coach to a contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Bruins' Top Line Shows Up Just In Time For The Real Games To BeginLook out, NHL. The Bruins' top line has awoken.