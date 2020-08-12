BOSTON (CBS) — During the Bruins’ three round-robin games last week, the explosive and lethal top line was controlled and harmless. The lack of production from David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron was at least a little bit concerning for the Bruins’ postseason prospects.

It took all of 18 minutes of the first real playoff game for that line to reawaken.

With the Bruins trailing 1-0 in the first period of Wednesday’s unique 11 a.m. start for Game 1 against the Hurricanes, Boston’s top line hopped over the boards for an offensive zone draw with 2:20 left in the period.

Bergeron won the faceoff, and Pastrnak immediately looped around the Canes and across the goal mouth. Marchand retrieved the puck, while Bergeron was tied up with Jordan Staal. Marchand carried the puck into the corner, knowing exactly where Pastrnak would be.

From there, all it took was an absolutely picture-perfect pass and a quick one-time shot from in close to get the Bruins on the board. Marchand and Pastrnak delivered.

The goal tied the game at 1-1, which was important. But more importantly, it could be the jump start that the top line (and the league’s leading goal scorer) needed to get the wheels going once again.